Fundraisers being held in memory of teen who died after crash during high-speed chase

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of business owners in central Kentucky is raising money in memory of a high school student killed in a crash.

In September 2019, police were chasing a suspect when the suspect crashed into a car 18-year-old Jill Hurst was in. She died days later.

Before her untimely death, she made the choice to be an organ donor.

Now, in her memory, Hurst’s parents are raising money and awareness of organ donation, a significant part of their daughter’s legacy. Christy Jane Hurst is remembering her daughter with two fundraisers this week.

She said Kendra Scott was a favorite brand of her late daughter.

The company and a local boutique, that carries the brand, partnered with her to raise money in Jill’s name. 20% of sales from Kendra Scott purchases will go toward the Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates.

Hurst says she and her husband received support and guidance from the organization in the days before and after Jill’s death.

“They did more than come and ask us what we wanted to donate. They stayed there with us until Jill was totally gone out of the OR. It was very therapeutic, they were so warm and kind to us,” Hurst said.

A fundraiser at Sweet Mash, a clothing boutique in Lawrenceburg, starts Friday at 11 a.m. The Kendra Scott store in The Summit will run the fundraiser Friday and Saturday.

Following Jill’s death, legislation called ‘Jill’s Law’ was passed, which is designed to make police chases safer.

