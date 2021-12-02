Economists: Kentucky farm sector may reap record receipts

KENTUCKY (AP/WYMT) - University economists say Kentucky agriculture appears poised to reap record-setting cash receipts this year.

The University of Kentucky ag economists said Thursday that the upturn is fueled by strong crop yields and surging grain exports.

They say Kentucky’s horse industry had a strong performance. And livestock producers benefited from high global demand for meats.

Agriculture endured some bumpy seasons of global trade fights and slumping commodity prices.

But this year, the economists say Kentucky farm cash receipts are projected to exceed $6.7 billion. That would eclipse the $6.5 billion record in 2014.

The past five-year average has been $5.5 billion.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)