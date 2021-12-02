Demand increases for COVID-19 vaccines in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Vaccines have been in high demand in Southern Kentucky.

In Laurel County, local health leaders say more people are getting the booster as cases increase.

Every appointment for a booster Thursday was booked within hours of the health department opening in the morning. Health leaders said the spike in booster appointments is probably because of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Health leaders said cases are ticking up in the county. Since Thanksgiving, they have had 200 new cases. Before the holiday, they saw 70 to 90 cases a week, about 10 cases a day. Now, it is up to almost 30 new cases a day.

“We are seeing a high interest in booster shots. Anywhere from 40 to 50 a day at the health department, and some of the initial shots also,” said Mark Hensley from the Laurel County Health Department.

Health leaders say they are giving the booster shot to anyone 18 and over but, mostly, it is older people and some that have chronic health conditions.

While cases are increasing locally, health leaders say they are not seeing hospitalizations increasing as rapidly.

