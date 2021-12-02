ARH acquires Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center, hosts meet-and-greet for new employees

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) acquired the Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, Dec. 1 after a 90-day process. This adds another hospital to the ARH system and many more employees to the team.

“This will bring us up to 14 hospitals across our system which extends from Eastern Kentucky into southern West Virginia,” said ARH President and CEO Hollie Phillips. “We could not be more excited to have 250 more ARH team members.”

This 14th hospital expands the organization’s reach and makes quality healthcare more accessible in Johnson County.

“This is about improving access in this community, this is about taking care of patients here in this community,” said Paintsville ARH Interim Community CEO Rocco Massey. “This is about keeping business here and helping other businesses grow by keeping our patients here.”

ARH employees, leaders, and officials came together on Dec. 2 to celebrate and to meet the new faces coming from Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center and returning to the same building under ARH’s ownership. Teaching new employees what ARH offers and welcoming them with a dinner and music.

“It’s been great to meet new employees here today and they all seem happy and so excited about this,” said Phillips.

Phillips also said the hospital will need a bit of a facelift and some new technology added, but the facilities at the new hospital are excellent as they are.

