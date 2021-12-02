An early fall feel to meteorological winter

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s the second day of December, but it feels more like early fall outside thanks to high pressure bringing in much warmer temperatures to close out the work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’ve watched the clouds clear through the afternoon hours and they will continue to do so into tonight. At the same time, we have a very mild airmass in place, so while temperatures will drop, they won’t drop dramatically. We’re looking at lows in the middle 40s for tonight.

We’re mild again to close out the work week on Friday, as high pressure continues to be in control. We’ll see plenty of sunshine along with mild southwest winds. That will help drive highs up into the lower to middle 60s once again. Not a bad afternoon if you’re headed up to Kroger Field to see some of our mountain teams play for a state football championship! We even stay mild on Friday night, at least by early December standards, with lows only falling into the middle 40s.

The Weekend and Beyond

We’re slightly cooler heading into Saturday night after a weak front passes through the area. This will keep the sunshine abundant for Saturday, but highs will be a bit closer to normal, only getting up into the lower and middle 50s. Overnight lows stay near 40° as our next system approaches. We’ll start Sunday off with a mix of sun and clouds before clouds become the dominant weather feature. Highs will surge up into the 60s thanks to southwesterly breezes before showers once again overspread the region.

The best chance for rain will be Sunday night into early Monday morning as this cold front passes through. Lows Sunday night fall into the lower 40s and perhaps upper 30s by Monday morning. Showers linger before a slow drying trend takes hold for the afternoon. Highs stay cool, in the lower 40s. We’ll have to keep an eye on the next system moving in Tuesday and Into Wednesday as it looks to provide an even greater chance of rain and/or snow showers. Highs stay not far from 50°.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.