Advertisement

200 cars in a night: Candy Cane Lane in Salyersville

Ben Gardner has been spreading holiday cheer to the Salyersville community with Candy Cane Lane...
Ben Gardner has been spreading holiday cheer to the Salyersville community with Candy Cane Lane since the early 2000's.(Zak Hawke/WYMT)
By Zak Hawke
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Ben Gardner is the 88-year-old man bringing the Christmas spirit to Salyersville in a big way.

”This is Candy Cane Lane,” he said. “It was started by the wife and I after I retired in the mid 90′s, and as you can see, its kind of got out of hand since then.”

The idea was just supposed to be, Ben would hand out candy canes to local children a few nights out of the season, and hang a couple Christmas lights. Now, he has too many lights to county.

”We do this for the enjoyment of the children,” Gardner said. “It’s something that we can do for the community. It doesn’t cost much and children seem to get enjoyment out of it.”

For most of the two decades Candy Cane Lane has grown, Gardner has been there in play Santa.

”Since the virus has been around we decided that was too risky,” he explained. “So, we established the mailbox over here and they bring letters to Santa and we answer all of those.”

Gardner lets all children know that Santa is thinking about them and reminds them of the true spirit of Christmas.

”It’s not just toys and the light and whatever, but it’s really the birth of our Jesus, our savior, and we should all remember that,” he said.

Candy Cane Lane is an easy drive for the public. It’s located west of Salyersville on US 460 and is open every night, after dark, until the New Year.

”I guess you can say it’s been gratifying to see the community accept this,” Gardner said. “But, it gives you pure joy to be out here with the children and see the enjoyment that they get from coming down and seeing the lights.

When it’s not the Christmas season, Candy Cane Lane is home to the Gardner Farmstead.

Ben’s family home was established in 1830 and since 2015 the property has been on the National Register of Historic Places.

An example of an antebellum farm, the site has seen historic Civil War reenactments over the years.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate blocked by Kentucky federal judge
Omicron Variant
Tennessee Department of Health issues statement on Omicron COVID-19 variant
Credit: Sheriff John Hollan
Breathitt County Magistrate dies from health complications
Miss Kentucky Elle Smith won the Miss USA pageant Monday evening.
University of Kentucky grad Elle Smith wins Miss USA 2021
(Floyd County Sheriff's Department)
Sheriff: Traffic stop leads to arrest for possession, theft, among other charges

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear released a statement on social media on the new omicron variant.
Kentucky approaches 11,000 COVID-19 deaths as Gov. Beshear reports more than 3,000 cases Wednesday
Kentucky Opry Christmas coming to the Mountain Arts Center - 11:00 p.m.
Kentucky Opry Christmas coming to the Mountain Arts Center - 11:00 p.m.
KDE approves new regulations on corporal punishment in schools - 11:00 p.m.
KDE approves new regulations on corporal punishment in schools - 11:00 p.m.
The N.C. Department of Public Instruction released statistics concerning the use of corporal...
KDE approves new regulations on corporal punishment in schools