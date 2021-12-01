Weak disturbance brings rain chances for the first day of December

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Keep your rain gear handy today. You may or may not need it at times.

Today and Tonight

Welcome to December! While it is the beginning of meteorological winter, our temperatures will still be well above average today. Look for mainly cloudy skies with some widely scattered rain chances off and on today. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon.

The rain chances should wrap up early, but the clouds will stick around through most of the overnight. Lows will only drop into the upper 40s to around 50.

Extended Forecast

After a few morning clouds on Thursday, the sunshine will return and that will push our temperatures even higher than Wednesday. Most locations should top out in the mid-60s for highs. We’ll drop into the low 40s overnight under clear skies.

Friday looks amazing with sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Saturday is starting to trend drier, but temperatures will start to slide, staying closer to 60 during the day.

Sunday starts what we’ll call an unsettled stretch of weather. After ending the weekend near the 60-degree mark, temperatures will crash next week. There are chances for precipitation from Sunday through the middle of next week. That’s all I feel comfortable saying for now until models start to line up a little better.

