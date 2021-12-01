Warm weather returns despite December starting

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve finally made it to December, however, it’s going to feel like anything but over the next couple of days as we see temperatures soar to close out the work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Lingering showers will continue to come to an end tonight across the region, however, we’ll continue to see mostly cloudy skies as our warm airmass stays in place. Lows overnight only fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. You can also thank light southwesterly winds for that as well.

Sunshine is back as we head into our Thursday with high pressure moving back in. This return of sunshine combined with our southwesterly breezes will allow the mercury to jump into the middle 60s for daytime highs! I know, on the second day of December! Clouds will continue to diminish as we head into the overnight. That will allow lows to trend a bit cooler, but still quite mild, down into the middle 40s.

The Weekend and Beyond

Mild weather continues as we roll on into Friday before a bit of a messy picture moves in for the weekend and early next week. High pressure continues to dominate for Friday, as highs climb into the middle to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. This will lead to mild lows once again, in the upper 50s.

After this, we watch a wave of systems that could bring rain to the region as early as Saturday, but with the main chances looking to be Sunday and into Monday. Models still don’t have a good grip on it, but Saturday looks dry outside of a few stray chances, and much of Sunday as well. Showers begin to overspread the region ahead of a cold front that will bring us yet another chances for rain. We stay mild during the weekend with highs near 60° Saturday and mid-50s Sunday. We’ll temporarily clear off and cool down Monday, back into the middle 40s, as we watch another potential system head our way.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.