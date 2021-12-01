Two arrested on drug trafficking charges in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pulaski County pair was arrested Saturday on drug trafficking charges after being found passed out in a car.

Just after 4:00 p.m. Saturday, Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputies and Burnside police officers responded to a call of two people passed out in a car on the roadway near Reno’s Roadhouse. While deputies were initially unable to wake them, both eventually woke up and appeared to be under the influence, but not of alcohol.

33-year-old Derrick L. Johnson, Jr. of Somerset and 30-year-old Katelyn Dodd of Bronston were arrested on charges of public intoxication and on outstanding bench warrants, in Pulaski County for Johnson, and Wayne County for Dodd.

Officers searched the car and found a bag containing more than 100 grams of suspected meth, a small baggie with more than six grams of suspected meth, a small vial with more than four grams of suspected heroin, another small vial with more than 17 grams of suspected heroin, and one more small vial with nine Xanax tablets. Officers also found more than $1,800 on Dodd and more than $200 on Johnson.

Both were arrested and each charged with three charges of trafficking in a controlled substance for the suspected meth, heroin, and Xanax.

Both were taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

