Advertisement

Two arrested on drug trafficking charges in Pulaski County

Katelynn Dodd (left) and Derrick Johnson (right) were arrested on Saturday, November 27, 2021.
Katelynn Dodd (left) and Derrick Johnson (right) were arrested on Saturday, November 27, 2021.(Pulaski County Detention Center)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pulaski County pair was arrested Saturday on drug trafficking charges after being found passed out in a car.

Just after 4:00 p.m. Saturday, Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputies and Burnside police officers responded to a call of two people passed out in a car on the roadway near Reno’s Roadhouse. While deputies were initially unable to wake them, both eventually woke up and appeared to be under the influence, but not of alcohol.

33-year-old Derrick L. Johnson, Jr. of Somerset and 30-year-old Katelyn Dodd of Bronston were arrested on charges of public intoxication and on outstanding bench warrants, in Pulaski County for Johnson, and Wayne County for Dodd.

Officers searched the car and found a bag containing more than 100 grams of suspected meth, a small baggie with more than six grams of suspected meth, a small vial with more than four grams of suspected heroin, another small vial with more than 17 grams of suspected heroin, and one more small vial with nine Xanax tablets. Officers also found more than $1,800 on Dodd and more than $200 on Johnson.

Both were arrested and each charged with three charges of trafficking in a controlled substance for the suspected meth, heroin, and Xanax.

Both were taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Name released in death investigation
Police release name in Clay County death investigation, charges pending against driver
President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate blocked by Kentucky federal judge
Governor Andy Beshear released a statement on social media on the new omicron variant.
‘Just breathe’: Gov. Andy Beshear releases statement on Omicron
Miss Kentucky Elle Smith won the Miss USA pageant Monday evening.
University of Kentucky grad Elle Smith wins Miss USA 2021
Gas tanks found in the back of car in Clay County
Propane tank theft suspects arrested in Clay County

Latest News

Mountain News at 6 - ARH Student Achiever
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Clarissa Seals
Deidra Sterns and Brandy Moore started working at Holbrook’s Embroidery Plus in August.
Rowan Co. inmates crafting new lives for themselves through work program
Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Asian shares mixed after omicron worries rattle Wall Street
Omicron Variant
Tennessee Department of Health issues statement on Omicron COVID-19 variant