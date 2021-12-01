Tri-City Stocking Fund hosts 41st annual auction

CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - The 41st annual Tri-City Empty Stocking Fund Auction kicked off on Tuesday night.

The annual auction raises money to pass out food boxes and toys to families in the Harlan County area.

For the auction, people donate stocking stuffers, gift cards to local restaurants, and unique, hand-made items like, toys, clothing, home good and baked goods.

After COVID-19 safety precautions pushed the event to virtual last year, it will be virtual on Facebook Live once again.

People interested in the auction can tune in on Facebook from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 30 through Thursday, December 2.

The fund was founded in 1980 by Jim “Muggins” Bennett after the local coal mine lay-offs. Every year, they pack 600 food boxes to feed families in the Tri-City area. The boxes weigh approximately 100-110 lbs.

Each family receives one box, and in addition, each child in the family from newborns to age 17 will receive two gifts each. They also have a “Home Alone” program, which provides a food box and one gift each to elderly people who live alone.

When Muggins died in 2017, he requested Jeff and Linda Sim to take his place as coordinators. They run Heritage Ministries full time in Lynch, KY.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.