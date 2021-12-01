Top 10 guard Robert Dillingham picks NC State over Kentucky

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (WYMT) - The Wildcats lost a recruiting battle to pick up another top 2023 prospect.

Robert Dillingham, the 6-foot-1 Class of 2023 point guard out of Simi Valley, California has picked NC State over Kentucky, Kansas, LSU and Memphis according to 247Sports.

With the decision, Reed Sheppard remains the lone commit in the 2023 UK signing class.

