Top 10 guard Robert Dillingham picks NC State over Kentucky

FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021, file photo, Kentucky head coach John Calipari gestures during the...
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021, file photo, Kentucky head coach John Calipari gestures during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn. Calipari is awaiting a pivotal rulings on the eligibility of transfers before he will know who’ll be around to help the Wildcats bounce back from the coach’s first losing season in Lexington. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By John Lowe
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (WYMT) - The Wildcats lost a recruiting battle to pick up another top 2023 prospect.

Robert Dillingham, the 6-foot-1 Class of 2023 point guard out of Simi Valley, California has picked NC State over Kentucky, Kansas, LSU and Memphis according to 247Sports.

With the decision, Reed Sheppard remains the lone commit in the 2023 UK signing class.

