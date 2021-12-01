Support dog reported stolen, family looking for answers

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A family in Southern Kentucky is looking for answers about a missing dog.

The family says their daughter’s emotional support animal was stolen on Tuesday.

The parents said the beloved Chiweenie, Oakley, is much more to the family than just being a pet.

The family’s daughter, Cheyenne, has a medical condition that Damon and Amy Gregory says the dog helps her with mentally and emotionally.

“She’s beautiful. They are taking them to sell,” they said. “They’ve tried to get this guy’s beagle up the road here. They tried—they ran off. A few days later they came back and tried to get him off the chain.”

The Wayne County Sheriff said his office is investigating the case.

The family said they are considering a reward for Oakley’s safe return.

