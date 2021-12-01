Sheriff: Traffic stop leads to arrest for possession, theft, among other charges
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUXIER, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputies say a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs and the recovery of a stolen ATV Tuesday evening.
Deputies say a driver was pulled over in the Auxier community when a Sheriff’s Department K-9 officer alerted deputies to the presence of Heroin and Xanax.
Gary Warick was taken in on a number of charges including Heroin trafficking, Xanax possession, menacing, and tampering.
Deputies say additional charges will follow due to Warick possessing several weapons as a convicted felon.
