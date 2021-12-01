Sheriff: Puppy stolen from girl with medical issues

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Sheriff’s deputies in Wayne County, Kentucky are on the lookout for a stolen puppy.

According to a release from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, the chiweenie puppy was stolen around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday from a home on Johnson Fork Road in Coopersville.

Deputies say the puppy belongs to a young girl with medical issues who is devastated by the loss of her puppy.

The family only wants the puppy returned and will not ask questions or press charges if returned.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the owner anonymously at (606) 575-0079.

