LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - North Laurel shooting guard and UK commit Reed Sheppard was named to the Naismith Trophy Boys High School Watch List.

The @rc_basketball duo of @Ak1Watson and @SimeonWilcher are the only pair of teammates on our @jerseymikes Naismith High School Boys Watch List this season.



The talent on our Watch List of 2️⃣5️⃣ players is elite! pic.twitter.com/Y6u32ICiKg — The Naismith Trophy (@NaismithTrophy) December 1, 2021

The Naismith Trophy goes to the top boys’ basketball player in the state.

Sheppard committed to Kentucky last month. He is in his junior season at North Laurel.

