Pike County non-profit prepares for weekend of giving

By Jordan Mullins
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Thankful Hearts Food Pantry is preparing for its 20th Christmas Giveaway at the Pikeville YMCA on Saturday, Dec. 4. and is inviting people from across the country to help.

“This is our 20th year of doing this,” said the Coordinator of Thankful Hearts Food Pantry, Trissia Scott. “We always try to do as many children as we can. We have missionaries that come in from North Carolina and Maryland.”

Missionaries flock from different states to help those less fortunate throughout Eastern Kentucky and to celebrate the season of giving.

“We have people all over the area that’s coming in,” said Scott. “They bring like new toys, we got Santa Claus that comes in, they bring coats, shoes, socks, everything they can imagine. As soon as Christmas is over with, we start for the next year.”

Coming together as a “family” to give to those in need.

“It’s a family, you know, I know all these ladies and gentlemen, I get to see their kids come in,” said Pikeville Area YMCA Executive Director Shelly Justice-Fouts. “We watched the kids come up, because it’s adults and children from the churches that come in to volunteer their time for the people of Eastern Kentucky.”

Opening their doors to anyone in need to make Christmas a bit merrier.

“There are families and children out there that have a need for these items,” said Justice-Fouts. “It’s very easy for me to give them that space for a day or two that way we can help facilitate that in our community.”

