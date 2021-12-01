Advertisement

LFCHD announces Lexington’s first lab-confirmed flu cases

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has announced the city’s first cases of flu.

The health department says the flu is spreading in Lexington and they are reporting the first three lab-confirmed cases.

RELATED: Omicron keeps world jittery as more information drips out

Health experts have been concerned that a “twindemic” may be headed this way. A “twindemic” is when the flu and COVID-19 cases simultaneously rise and overwhelm hospitals. Some health professionals say it may be possible this year.

Flu season happens in the fall and winter.

RELATED: Can I get the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time?

You can get a free flu shot, by appointment, every Monday, Wednesday or Friday at LFCHD’s Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike by calling 859-288-2483.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate blocked by Kentucky federal judge
Miss Kentucky Elle Smith won the Miss USA pageant Monday evening.
University of Kentucky grad Elle Smith wins Miss USA 2021
Omicron Variant
Tennessee Department of Health issues statement on Omicron COVID-19 variant
Christian Shrader, 21.
Police: Man facing murder charge after deadly Laurel County crash
(Floyd County Sheriff's Department)
Sheriff: Traffic stop leads to arrest for possession, theft, among other charges

Latest News

Employees at 3M in Harrison County do not have to get vaccinated, for now.
WATCH | 3M employees pleased with judge’s ruling to stop Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate
Lexington Fraternal Order of Firefighters still in need of donations for toy drive
WATCH | Lexington Fraternal Order of Firefighters still in need of donations for toy drive
Thankful Hearts Food Pantry is hosting its 20th Christmas Giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 4 and...
Pike County non-profit prepares for weekend of giving
Tri-city empty stocking fund gives out over 600 boxes each year.
Tri-City Stocking Fund hosts 41st annual auction
All 24 Lexington fire stations have containers where you can drop off toys at any time.
Lexington Fraternal Order of Firefighters still in need of donations for toy drive