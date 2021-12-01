Advertisement

KSP’s Cram The Cruiser event coming to Hazard Walmart

Credit: Matt Gayheart
Credit: Matt Gayheart
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police is continuing its Cram The Cruiser event across the state.

Trooper Matt Gayheart with KSP Post 13 Hazard posted on his Facebook page that anyone can drop off non-perishable food items at the Hazard post.

On Saturday, December 4th, KSP will be set up at the Walmart in Hazard from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to collect donations.

The food collected will go to those who are in need throughout the post district.

