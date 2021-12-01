Kentucky Opry Christmas coming to the Mountain Arts Center

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the mountains.

At the Mountain Arts Center (MAC), decorations are up and the Kentucky Opry Christmas show is on the schedule.

The MAC Executive Director, Joe Campbell, said the people involved are ready to celebrate the Mountain Arts way.

The show dates are December 10-12 and December 17 or 18. Tickets are $18 and available here or at the MAC box office.

