Free-to-everyone electric car charging station opens in Somerset

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - People in one city in Southern Kentucky now have access to something officials say is the first of its kind in their area: A public charging station for electric cars.

The station is located in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn on U.S. 27 in Somerset. Tim Kelly, the manager of the hotel, applied for and received a mini-grant from the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority, or SPEDA, to help complete the project.

The charger primarily serves Tesla cars but is fitted with an adapter for many other brands.

It is free for hotel guests and to the public, but officials ask if someone from the public wants to use it, to give them advance notice. The 40-amp charge takes a few hours to completely power up the car.

SPEDA provided $2,500 for the station itself and another $2,500 for marketing and advertising services.

“The mini-grant program gave us the push we needed to make it happen sooner rather than later. Keeping our eyes open for these opportunities puts us on the map with a new audience. We appreciate SPEDA’s vision for making businesses like ours more competitive in the marketplace,” Kelly said in a news release.

You can contact the hotel at 606-676-8855.

