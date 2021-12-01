Eastern Kentucky school system set to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Breathitt County Schools is teaming up with Wild Health on Thursday to host a second COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The clinic will be held Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the lobby of Breathitt County High School.

An employee with Breathitt County Schools said the first vaccine clinic was on November 11 and said the turnout was high among students and staff.

“The largest reason behind our sponsoring, in collaboration with Wild Health Incorporated, this vaccine clinic is to promote accessibility to the vaccine should folks want to take it,” said Wallace Caleb Bates, an employee with the school system.

The second clinic will focus on vaccinating more students ages five to 11. However, all eligible students who want to get vaccinated will be able to receive one.

