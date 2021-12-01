Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky school system set to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday

Eastern Kentucky school system set to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday
Eastern Kentucky school system set to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Breathitt County Schools is teaming up with Wild Health on Thursday to host a second COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The clinic will be held Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the lobby of Breathitt County High School.

An employee with Breathitt County Schools said the first vaccine clinic was on November 11 and said the turnout was high among students and staff.

“The largest reason behind our sponsoring, in collaboration with Wild Health Incorporated, this vaccine clinic is to promote accessibility to the vaccine should folks want to take it,” said Wallace Caleb Bates, an employee with the school system.

The second clinic will focus on vaccinating more students ages five to 11. However, all eligible students who want to get vaccinated will be able to receive one.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate blocked by Kentucky federal judge
Miss Kentucky Elle Smith won the Miss USA pageant Monday evening.
University of Kentucky grad Elle Smith wins Miss USA 2021
Christian Shrader, 21.
Police: Man facing murder charge after deadly Laurel County crash
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center
Police charge man following attempted rape in Whitley County
(Floyd County Sheriff's Department)
Sheriff: Traffic stop leads to arrest for possession, theft, among other charges

Latest News

Pro-choice advocates rally in Smith Park in Jackson
Employees at 3M in Harrison County do not have to get vaccinated, for now.
3M employees pleased with judge’s ruling to stop Biden vaccine mandate
Fire in Floyd County
Fire crews clear Floyd County fire
ARH
ARH closes deal on Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center