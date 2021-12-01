Advertisement

Deer mating season leads to more collisions on the road

By David Mattingly
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If this year is anything like previous years, thousands of people will get into costly accidents on Kentucky roads because of deer.

Fall and winter are the times when most accidents occur.

“October through February you see a rise because mating season’s here,” Brian Johns, Mosby’s Towing and Transport Director of Operations said. “And they’re always on the move. So that’s the highest peak I think. But it can be anytime year round.”

Mosby’s Towing is a major AAA contractor that responds to several expensive car accidents caused by deer each year.

“Bumper, radiator, fender, hood, doors,” Johns said. “I mean it’s windshields, almost the whole front end when a deer gets you.”

An annual study by State Farm classified Kentucky as a “high risk state for animal collisions.”

The odds of hitting an animal are calculated at one in 88, with deer accounting for many of those collisions.

AAA reports that in 2019, there were about three thousand deer-related crashes on Kentucky roads. Wildlife officials said the state deer herd has grown to be about one million this year.

With more deer and more cars on the road, the possibility of an accident could increase.

AAA recommends paying attention to deer warning signs posted on the road. Drive cautiously if there is a deer, because where there’s one, there’s probably more.

If a driver is about to hit a deer, it is recommended to step off the gas but do not hit the brakes.

”Because when you brake, that’s when the deer can come up over the hood of the car and possibly into the windshield,” AAA Safety Advisor Lynda Lambert said. “If you don’t brake, more than likely when you do hit the deer, it will go off to the side.”

