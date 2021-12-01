Advertisement

Christmas in a Small Town returning to Hazard

The Christmas tree was lit up on Tuesday, November 30 in downtown Hazard.
By Zak Hawke
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Christmas season officially kicked off in Hazard on Tuesday with the annual downtown tree lighting.

Even Santa himself stopped by as lighting up the tree signals the return of Christmas in a Small Town.

An annual weekend of festive activities that was cancelled last year, but which organizers are thrilled to see return.

”We’re just so excited about Christmas in a Small Town and we want to invite everyone from all around to come down and enjoy our Christmas in a Small Town,” said Janet Smith, the President of the Hazard/Perry County Chamber of Commerce.

Christmas in a Small Town runs December 9 and 10 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Saturday from noon until 8:00 p.m.

The weekend features ice skating downtown, Giving Trees on Friday night for elementary and middle school aged children from the county and a parade on Saturday.

More information, including how to get involved, is available on Facebook.

