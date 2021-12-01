Advertisement

Breathitt County Magistrate dies from health complications

Credit: Sheriff John Hollan
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Breathitt County is mourning the loss of a long-serving Magistrate.

Breathitt County Judge-Executive Jeff Noble told WYMT that Roy Darrell Herald died Wednesday morning at Pikeville Medical Center from health complications.

Judge-Executive Noble told us Herald was 63 years old at the time of his death.

Herald was in his third term serving District 2.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

