ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Clarissa Seals

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Clarissa Seals is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Clarissa is a senior at Jackson County High School and has a 4.0 unweighted GPA.

She was accepted as a 2021 Governor’s Scholar, maintains a high enough GPA to serve as a teacher’s assistant, and has served as class president, band president, and president of the FCCLA within the last two years.

