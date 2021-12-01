Advertisement

ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Clarissa Seals

By Evan Hatter
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Clarissa Seals is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Clarissa is a senior at Jackson County High School and has a 4.0 unweighted GPA.

She was accepted as a 2021 Governor’s Scholar, maintains a high enough GPA to serve as a teacher’s assistant, and has served as class president, band president, and president of the FCCLA within the last two years.

