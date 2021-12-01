Advertisement

ARH closes deal on Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center

ARH HOSPITAL
ARH HOSPITAL(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalachian Regional Healthcare has wrapped up its purchase of Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center in Johnson County.

The announcement of the purchase was announced in September.

“Both ARH and Paul B. Hall have long histories with strong teams of dedicated and compassionate healthcare professionals. We are excited to welcome the nearly 250 team members at Paintsville into the ARH family and look forward to expanding ARH services in the Big Sandy region,” said ARH President and CEO Hollie Phillips.

“As a member of the ARH system, the hospital will benefit from the collective stability and strength of our multi-hospital system while continuing to provide the exceptional level of care for which it has consistently been recognized over the years,” she added.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate blocked by Kentucky federal judge
Miss Kentucky Elle Smith won the Miss USA pageant Monday evening.
University of Kentucky grad Elle Smith wins Miss USA 2021
Christian Shrader, 21.
Police: Man facing murder charge after deadly Laurel County crash
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center
Police charge man following attempted rape in Whitley County
Kentucky veteran concerned about working shortages, pay at Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center
Kentucky veteran concerned about worker shortages, pay at Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center

Latest News

Fire in Floyd County
Crews respond to fire in Floyd County
Pineville Community Health Center
$1 million given to Pineville Community Health Center
Secretary of State announces partnership to help push voter registration
Hampton Inn Somerset's car charging station, which serves Teslas and most other electric car...
Free-to-everyone electric car charging station opens in Somerset