ARH closes deal on Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalachian Regional Healthcare has wrapped up its purchase of Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center in Johnson County.

The announcement of the purchase was announced in September.

“Both ARH and Paul B. Hall have long histories with strong teams of dedicated and compassionate healthcare professionals. We are excited to welcome the nearly 250 team members at Paintsville into the ARH family and look forward to expanding ARH services in the Big Sandy region,” said ARH President and CEO Hollie Phillips.

“As a member of the ARH system, the hospital will benefit from the collective stability and strength of our multi-hospital system while continuing to provide the exceptional level of care for which it has consistently been recognized over the years,” she added.

