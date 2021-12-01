3M employees pleased with judge’s ruling to stop Biden vaccine mandate

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Employees at 3M in Harrison County do not have to get vaccinated, for now.

Tuesday, a federal judge in Kentucky blocked the Biden administration’s mandate that requires federal contractors to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The decision comes weeks after dozens of 3M employees protested the mandate. Some employees tell us they are pleased with the judge’s ruling to stop the mandate until the case is fully litigated in court.

A KY federal judge has blocked the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors. 3M workers who were protesting the mandate last month say they are pleased. More details at noon and later. pic.twitter.com/a9l2JSqqTH — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) December 1, 2021

The ruling will affect Kentucky, Ohio, and Tennessee.

In the court order, the judge wrote the decision was not about the effectiveness of vaccines or if the government can require citizens to get them. He said his decision focused on if President Joe Biden has the authority to require vaccines for federal contractors and subcontractors, which he decided no.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron praised the ruling. He led the lawsuit challenging the mandate, alongside the attorney generals of Ohio and Tennessee. Cameron argued the mandate was unconstitutional.

Governor Andy Beshear disagreed with the judge’s order. Earlier, he said Kentucky would comply with all federal regulations regarding vaccines.

We are waiting to hear from 3M officials about the ruling and if they will still require employees to get vaccinated.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.