$1 million given to Pineville Community Health Center

Pineville Community Health Center
Pineville Community Health Center(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The new Rural Hospital Loan Program, which started in September, is already helping improve healthcare access in areas that need it the most.

Governor Andy Beshear announced on Wednesday the Pineville Community Health Center (PCHC) would be getting a $1 million loan through the program. It will be the first medical center to get funding.

“The challenges we have faced over the past year and a half have greatly emphasized the importance of supporting health care facilities throughout the state,” Gov. Beshear said. “We have all seen the significant role played by hospitals within our communities, and that is especially true in rural areas where access to medical care faces greater obstacles.”

The Rural Hospital Loan Program will be making $20 million in low-interest loans to health centers and hospitals around the state.

