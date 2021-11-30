Advertisement

Whitley County Sheriff retires after 21 years, new sheriff sworn in

New Whitley County Sheriff sworn in
New Whitley County Sheriff sworn in(Amberlynn Owens)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Todd Shelley announced he would be stepping down as the Whitley County Sheriff in October.

On Tuesday, he officially left office, and Danny Moses took over as the interim Sheriff until the next election.

“I am ready to begin a new season with my family,” said Shelley. “By retiring, I will be able to spend quality time with my wonderful family and pour my time into working for the Lord.”

He added in his resignation letter that he was thankful for every person who served with him in his time as Sheriff.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Name released in death investigation
Police release name in Clay County death investigation, charges pending against driver
Governor Andy Beshear released a statement on social media on the new omicron variant.
‘Just breathe’: Gov. Andy Beshear releases statement on Omicron
Gas tanks found in the back of car in Clay County
Propane tank theft suspects arrested in Clay County
Miss Kentucky Elle Smith won the Miss USA pageant Monday evening.
University of Kentucky grad Elle Smith wins Miss USA 2021
Christopher Anthony Cowan, 40, of Shepherdsville, was arrested Nov. 27, 2021 by Corbin police...
Shepherdsville cop charged with DUI in Whitley Co. resigns from force

Latest News

The 2nd annual Christmas decoration competition is taking place in downtown Hazard
Local non-profit leaders and state representatives discuss the importance of ‘Giving Tuesday’
Clay 6pm
Clay County Death Investigation - 6 p.m.
Searching for Summer Wells: Search teams return to Beech Creek
The Search for Summer Wells: Search teams return to Beech Creek