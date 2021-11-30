Warming trend underway, rain chances return Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While some areas were a bit colder than expected this morning, daytime highs will start to climb through the end of the week.

Today and Tonight

I don’t think we had as much cloud cover as expected overnight, so that allowed our temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 20s in spots. The sunshine will make quick work of that chill today though. We’re expected to climb into the mid to upper 50s in most locations this afternoon.

Models do show clouds increasing tonight ahead of our rain chances on Wednesday. If that happens as expected, we should only drop into the upper 30s to around 40 overnight.

Extended Forecast

Look for mainly cloudy skies on Wednesday and some scattered chances for showers. Two models are trying to push them more toward the evening hours while others have them off and on all day. We’ll see how that plays out. Highs should top out again in the mid to upper 50s.

Skies start to clear pretty quickly Wednesday night, but will likely stick around long enough to keep us in the upper 40s for overnight lows.

Thursday and Friday are trending drier and much warmer. Both days look to top out in the 60s and could approach the 70-degree mark on Friday.

Some stray rain chances return this weekend and our temperatures will start to slide, dropping to around 50 for highs by Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.