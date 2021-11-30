Showers return to kick off December

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster temperature-wise in the mountains this month, and we look to continue that trend as we flip the calendar over to December.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Clouds continue to increase in the mountains tonight as our next chance for rain moves closer, thanks to a weak disturbance over the plains states. That means temperatures will be a bit milder, with lows in the upper 30s to near 40°.

Scattered showers begin to move in along our frontal boundary as we head into the day on Wednesday, especially during the afternoon hours. Rain doesn’t look to be particularly heavy, but it will be with us off-and-on through Wednesday evening. Milder air continues to move in on southwesterly winds, keeping highs mild but also in check as highs stay in the upper 50s to near 60°.

Finishing the Week

We dry out as we finish the work week, bringing a mix of sun and clouds back into the picture for Thursday and Friday. This will finally allow temperatures to approach and exceed the 60° mark. It’s not out of the realm of possibility that a stray shower could work its way into the region as a weak disturbance heads our way late Friday and into Saturday. The greater chance looks to work in for the day on Saturday as more scattered showers work into the region. Again, heavy rain isn’t likely, but showers are a decent bet.

Mother Nature looks to put the thermometer in neutral as we get stuck in the middle 50s for the weekend, before another front looks to drop highs in the 40s by early next week. Models aren’t completely in agreement yet, but we’ll keep an eye on it.

