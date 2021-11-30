Advertisement

President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate blocked by Kentucky federal judge

(Courtesy: WAVE 3 News)
By Lexington Herald-Leader Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER/WYMT) - A Kentucky federal judge blocked President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for government contractors on Tuesday, according to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader.

U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove issued the order Tuesday afternoon. This was in response to Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who joined other state attorneys general in opposing the mandate.

“This is not a case about whether vaccines are effective. They are,” Van Tatenhove wrote. “Nor is this a case about whether the government, at some level, and in some circumstances, can require citizens to obtain vaccines. It can.”

