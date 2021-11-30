Advertisement

Police: Man facing murder charge after deadly Laurel County crash

By Dakota Makres and WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A man has been charged with murder after a deadly crash in Laurel County.

The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. on November 11 on KY 1006, also known as Old Whitney Road.

An arrest citation says 21-year-old Christian Shrader, of London, was driving when his car was involved in a crash that resulted in the death of two passengers in his car, a 20-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man.

The citation says an officer, who arrived on the scene just after the crash happened, saw Shrader’s car driving in a reckless manner just before the crash.

Shrader was taken to the hospital, where, according to the citation, the officer heard him tell hospital staff he had taken meth before the crash. The citation says hospital staff also found two baggies in a sock, one of which had residue of a white crystal substance.

Shrader was arrested on November 18 on charges of murder, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Name released in death investigation
Police release name in Clay County death investigation, charges pending against driver
Governor Andy Beshear released a statement on social media on the new omicron variant.
‘Just breathe’: Gov. Andy Beshear releases statement on Omicron
Gas tanks found in the back of car in Clay County
Propane tank theft suspects arrested in Clay County
Miss Kentucky Elle Smith won the Miss USA pageant Monday evening.
University of Kentucky grad Elle Smith wins Miss USA 2021
Christopher Anthony Cowan, 40, of Shepherdsville, was arrested Nov. 27, 2021 by Corbin police...
Shepherdsville cop charged with DUI in Whitley Co. resigns from force

Latest News

Clay 6pm
Clay County Death Investigation - 6 p.m.
Kentucky veteran concerned about working shortages, pay at Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center
Kentucky veteran concerned about worker shortages, pay at Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center
Searching for Summer Wells: Search teams return to Beech Creek
The Search for Summer Wells: Search teams return to Beech Creek
KSP and A Ray of Hope are partnering once again for a toy drive to benefit Post 9 children this...
KSP bringing ‘A Ray of Hope’ to kids with Christmas toy drive