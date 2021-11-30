Police charge man following attempted rape in Whitley County

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing charges following an incident at a motel in Whitley County.

Williamsburg Police officers arrested Arenas Ramirez on Saturday.

In a Facebook post, officials stated they responded to a call that Ramirez was attempting to force himself on an underage girl inside a motel room.

Ramirez is charged with burglary, sexual misconduct and endangering the welfare of a minor.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

