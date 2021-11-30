Advertisement

Pizza delivery man dies when customer’s porch collapses

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:15 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Police say a pizza delivery driver died after a porch collapsed while he was making a delivery in eastern Indiana.

Connersville Police Department officers on Saturday night found that 45-year-old William Fields of Connersville had fallen through what appeared to be a collapsed porch.

Fields had been pinned by heavy debris and was motionless when officers found him. He was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

Police say Fields was working as a delivery driver for Pizza King and was delivering to the address at the time of the collapse.

The death has been ruled an accident.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Name released in death investigation
Police release name in Clay County death investigation, charges pending against driver
Governor Andy Beshear released a statement on social media on the new omicron variant.
‘Just breathe’: Gov. Andy Beshear releases statement on Omicron
Gas tanks found in the back of car in Clay County
Propane tank theft suspects arrested in Clay County
Christopher Anthony Cowan, 40, of Shepherdsville, was arrested Nov. 27, 2021 by Corbin police...
Shepherdsville cop charged with DUI in Whitley Co. resigns from force
With winter around the corner, Dr. Ryan Stanton says several other viruses are also becoming a...
Lexington doctor discusses concerns over new COVID variant

Latest News

The World Health Organization has warned against hasty travel restrictions because it says they...
More countries block travelers from southern Africa as omicron concern grows
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP...
Appeals court to weigh Trump arguments to withhold Jan. 6 records
Police ruled the 45-year-old man's death an accident.
Community mourns after pizza delivery driver of nearly 30 years dies in porch collapse
The three major threats that omicron could pose to the U.S. economy are rising prices, lower...
Omicron variant could worsen supply chain crisis, experts say