North Laurel’s Clay Sizemore sets school record for three-pointers in a single game against Red Bird

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - While it was a big game and a big win for the North Laurel Jaguars over a district rival Monday night, one player walked away with a record.

In a tweet from the boy’s basketball account for the school, officials gave some love to Clay Sizemore for scoring the most three-pointers in school history.

Jags start the season with a W! @Clay_Sizemore_ sets the school record for most made 3’s in a game with 9 previously set by Logan Jones! pic.twitter.com/2FGRjXU9rU — North Laurel Boys Basketball (@NorthLaurelBB) November 30, 2021

Sizemore scored 31 points in the outing against Red Bird with 22 of those coming in the first half.

Congrats to Clay on his achievement!

