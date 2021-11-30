Advertisement

North Laurel’s Clay Sizemore sets school record for three-pointers in a single game against Red Bird

North Laurel's Clay Sizemore scored the most three pointers during a single game against Red Bird on Monday night.(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:13 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - While it was a big game and a big win for the North Laurel Jaguars over a district rival Monday night, one player walked away with a record.

In a tweet from the boy’s basketball account for the school, officials gave some love to Clay Sizemore for scoring the most three-pointers in school history.

Sizemore scored 31 points in the outing against Red Bird with 22 of those coming in the first half.

Congrats to Clay on his achievement!

