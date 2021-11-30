Long-time Kentucky River Area Development District board member dies at 95

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky River Area Development District (KRADD) announced the death of a long-time board member Jack Burkich.

Burkich died on Saturday at the age of 95.

He lived in Letcher County and served on several committees, including as a Parliamentarian in 2019 for KRADD.

Mr. Burkich was a World War II veteran and an educator, holding positions as a teacher, principal and superintendent. He was also an active volunteer in several civic organizations.

Instead of flowers, the family requests donations. Those can be made to the Whitesburg Rotary Foundation – Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Donations can be mailed to PO Box 406, Whitesburg, KY 41858.

