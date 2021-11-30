Advertisement

Local non-profit leaders and state representatives discuss the importance of ‘Giving Tuesday’

(KOTA)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve all heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but what about Giving Tuesday?

Every year since 2012, the Tuesday following Thanksgiving has been known as “Giving Tuesday.”

“Giving Tuesday is a great opportunity as we’re buying Christmas gifts and thinking about gifts we want to give to other people, its a wonderful time for us to get plugged in to charities we believe in,” said Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball.

This day encourages people to volunteer their time, money, or advocacy toward community groups and causes.

“We’ve got great things to be a part of and you’ve just got to spread the word,” said Ball. “That’s where Giving Tuesday is such as tremendous chance for a lot of these groups to tell you, ‘hey, this is what we’re doing, join in with us, and we want to make a difference.’”

Those involved added that it is important to extend good will beyond this one day.

“What I really hope is that Giving Tuesday reminds us that we can give every day,” said Gerry Roll, CEO of Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky.

Several Kentucky organizations such as the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky and the Kentucky Financial Empowerment Commission are encouraging people to help their causes and to help others that do work in our communities.

“It gives us an opportunity for this whole day to think about what we can give, how we can give it, and how we can give it back to our community right here in the mountains,” adds Roll.

If you are interested in giving back this holiday season but are unsure as to where to start, you can contact the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky at (606) 439-1357 to learn how you can become involved.

