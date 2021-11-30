Advertisement

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office issues scam warning

By Kelsey Deakin
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is warning people of a phone spoofing scam going around.

They say the caller is claiming to be a Sheriff’s Deputy and using technology to make their calls show up on caller ID as the Sheriff’s Office phone number.

Posing as a Sheriff’s Deputy, the caller is asking people to pay $3000 to them.

The Sheriff’s office says to not pay them the money if you receive one of these calls and to report the scam.

They also assured in a post on their Facebook page that they, or any other law enforcement agency, will never call and demand or request money from community members under any circumstances.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is working to figure out who is behind the calls.

You can see the full Facebook post below:

