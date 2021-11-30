KSP bringing ‘A Ray of Hope’ to kids with Christmas toy drive

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police are preparing to give a little Christmas cheer to kids this season.

The sixth annual KSP Post 9 and A Ray of Hope Toy Drive is on the schedule for this weekend, asking the community to help the post “spread love and bring smiles” by donating new, unwrapped toys to the cause.

Those toys, once donated, will be wrapped by the nursing students at Belfry High School, then taken to kids in Pike, Floyd, Martin, Magoffin, and Johnson Counties ahead of Christmas morning.

“We’re gonna take these toys out to the community and try to reach as many kids as possible. Our goal is, at the end of the day, to be able to put as many smiles on faces as we can on Christmas morning,” said Post 9 PIO, Trooper Michael Coleman.

Coleman stressed that this program is not the same as KSP’s Shop With a Trooper program, which brings more than 70 kids to Walmart each year and allows them to shop for Christmas gifts.

“Unfortunately, there’s an allotted amount that you can take, due to funding and just manpower to have the troopers to go shop with them,” said Coleman. “So, the toy drive was created to help even more kids in our community.”

He said the program raised more than $3,000 in toys and donations during last year’s event and he hopes to see people pour into the program again this season.

Coleman said he is thankful for the nursing students who give of their time to help wrap the gifts.

“Although we know the kids are excited to get toys on Christmas, it’s even more exciting to be able to unwrap them,” he said. “So we have to give a big thanks to them for stepping up and helping us with this program.

The toy drive will be set up outside of Walmart in Pikeville Friday at 4 p.m. and Saturday at noon. Toys must be new and unwrapped, but do not have to come from Walmart. Chase from Paw Patrol will also be on the case, welcoming kids during the drive.

