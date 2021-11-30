Kentucky veteran concerned about worker shortages, pay at Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky veteran said he is worried about worker shortages and their pay at the Paul E. Patton Eastern Kentucky Veteran Center.

Haven King told WYMT the issue of worker shortages has been going on for “a while.”

“They have to be paid more, you know when you have people in the dietary here and they make $8.63 an hour,” he said. “You cannot live on that, that is what they start them out at, lower than any of the other three in the state.”

He added the staff at the Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center does a great job at giving veterans the best health care.

WYMT reached out to the executive director of the Office of Kentucky Veterans Centers and is waiting to hear back.

You can watch this story on WYMT beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.