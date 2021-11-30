Kentucky unemployment task force holds final meeting

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - For months, Kentucky lawmakers have been meeting in a special task force to address the state’s unemployment system.

This comes after tens of thousands of people lost their jobs in the pandemic. Many of them have had trouble receiving their benefits.

Tuesday morning, the final meeting of the Unemployment Task Force was held as they prepare to give lawmakers recommendations.

Those recommendations could be used to draw up bills to be considered in next year’s legislative session.

Tuesday’s meeting came as some lawmakers say the recommendations don’t go far enough and some labor officials are concerned changes will ultimately do more harm than help.

The task force met and heard from various organizations and state workforce and labor officials.

A lot of the discussion was over the new system that will take several years to put into use that will replace the outdated and overrun unemployment computer system that many blame on the backlog of claims and problems dating back to March 2020.

However, several lawmakers say workers will not be helped by these recommendations and more voices should be heard, while others defended the work of the committee.

There were also a number of labor and union groups in the meeting and several of them spoke saying they are concerned reforms will ultimately hurt working people. A man with the AFL CIO said people can’t survive on 50% unemployment.

Next year’s legislative session starts in January. One issue that could be included in legislation will be to expand the role of Kentucky Career Centers.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.