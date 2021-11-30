Kentucky handles Central Michigan 85-57, wins sixth straight game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - In the penultimate game of their opening homestand, the #9-ranked Kentucky Wildcats beat the Central Michigan Chippewas 85-57.

The Wildcats got off to a hot start, scoring 25 of the game’s first 30 points. They more than doubled up the Chippewas 51-25 at the half and they never looked back.

Oscar Tshiebwe recorded another double-double as he lead the Cats with 20 points and 16 rebounds. He has had double digit rebounds in all seven games Kentucky has played thus far this year. He was one of two Wildcats with double digit points, Tyty Washington had 15 points.

Kentucky hits Cawood’s Court at Rupp Arena one more time before their first true road test of the season at Notre Dame when they take on Southern University, whose head coach is former UK standout and former Morehead State head coach Sean Woods. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 7, and the game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Full stats:

Full stats from the Central Michigan vs. Kentucky game from November 29, 2021. (StatBroadcast)

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.