High school basketball season tips off in the mountains
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday marked the first night of high school basketball across the state after a long offseason.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Augusta 76, St. Patrick 47
Bishop Brossart 60, Villa Madonna 37
Caverna 62, Fort Knox 42
Christian Academy, Ind. 95, Lou. Portland Christian 67
Eminence 76, Whitefield Academy 41
Frankfort 80, Christian Educational Consortium 37
Franklin Co. 74, Paris 56
Harlan Co. 86, Perry Co. Central 62
Lawrence Co. 70, Morgan Co. 34
Lou. DuPont Manual 71, North Oldham 53
Madisonville-North Hopkins 96, Heritage Christian Academy 43
North Hardin Christian 43, Foundation Christian 25
North Laurel 84, Red Bird 22
Simon Kenton 79, Ryle 64
St. Mary 77, Fulton City 52
Whitley Co. 56, Leslie Co. 41
Williamstown 65, Model 58
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Augusta 67, Dayton 25
Ballard Memorial 54, Cairo, Ill. 33
Bracken Co. 52, Robertson County 42
Breathitt Co. 67, Lee Co. 44
Caverna 48, Fort Knox 22
Clinton Co. 56, Allen Co.-Scottsville 54, OT
Cov. Holy Cross 65, Oldham County 32
East Carter 49, Raceland 38
Gallatin Co. 59, Villa Madonna 31
Hart Co. 64, Campbellsville 50
Jenkins 33, Magoffin Co. 23
Knott Co. Central 57, Harlan Co. 32
Lincoln Co. 55, McCreary Central 40
Lou. Jeffersontown 43, Highlands Latin 36
Lou. Sacred Heart 74, Southwestern 43
McCracken County 84, Community Christian (Paducah) 9
Meade Co. 70, Apollo 57
Menifee Co. 59, Estill Co. 57
Model 53, Lynn Camp 41
Montgomery Co. 49, Frederick Douglass 43
North Bullitt 64, Lou. Eastern 55
Owen Co. 60, Simon Kenton 46
Prestonsburg 67, Wolfe Co. 35
Pulaski Co. 73, Corbin 70
Shelby Valley 73, Hazard 18
South Laurel 72, Letcher County Central 55
Spencer Co. 55, Lou. Assumption 44
St. Henry 49, Grant Co. 41
Trigg Co. 51, Todd Co. Central 45
West Jessamine 66, Bluegrass United Home 42
Whitefield Academy 63, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 50
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.