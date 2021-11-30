Education funding helping niche group of students find success

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky General Assembly and Save the Children partner to improve math and literacy skills in early childhood education.

Some students find themselves below standards in both disciplines, but not so far behind that they qualify for traditional assistance programs. Funding through the Joint Education Committee boosted academic success among this niche group of students despite pandemic-related disruptions.

According to data reported by Save the Children, students who participated in the programs showed growth equivalents of two additional months of regular school and achieved greater literacy gains than their peers nationwide.

“It’s been a true pleasure to see the positive growth and long-term impact in four Leslie County elementary schools,” said Republican Representative Derek Lewis of House District 90. “Our local community is benefitting from this investment on all levels. By making learning fun for children, this program makes a difference daily on kids and families throughout the year.”

The bump in results stem from activities ranging from early childhood and summer education strategies to literacy programs and wraparound services for parents.

According to research from Rep. Lewis, academic readiness and success hinges on early vocabulary skills. In the early childhood program, 94 percent of 5-year-olds scored at or above a normal range.

The General Assembly prioritized education in 2021 with record-high dollar amount in per-pupil funding, resources for Family Resource Youth Service Centers, and a one-time investment of $140 million to cover the cost of full-day kindergarten.

