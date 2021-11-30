A Christmas Miracle benefit concert featuring Sundy Best to raise money for those in need

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Popular eastern Kentucky duo Sundy Best is teaming up with Morehead clothing brand New Frontier for the second annual “A Christmas Miracle” benefit concert streaming on Giving Tuesday, November 30 at 8 p.m. on the Sundy Best Facebook page.

People are encouraged to watch the concert online and then donate.

All the proceeds will benefit Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky to help make Christmas a little brighter this holiday season.

The concert will feature the Kentucky-based duo Sundy Best, including new music set to be released next year.

Nick Jamerson and Kris Bentley of Sundy Best are both from Prestonsburg, Ky., and say they hope their music will help those struggling have a good meal during the holidays.

“We’ve been given so much in our lives we are just thankful to have an opportunity to give back to this region,” said Sundy Best’s Nicholas Jamerson.

Morehead-based clothing company New Frontier teamed up with Sundy Best to make the concert happen. Their goal is to raise $10,000.

“You could say we’re going to feed a couple hundred families, but if you take it and look at that one family and that one child when you’re sitting there feeding that family during the holiday season that’s what matters most,” said New Frontier CEO Joshua Ravenscraft.

WKYT’s Amber Philpott will host the concert.

Again, the benefit concert will be posted on Facebook on Giving Tuesday, November 30. A link to donate will be available and it will stay active beyond the 30th.

