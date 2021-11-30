Advertisement

Bradley Cooper says he was held at knifepoint on NYC subway

Bradley Cooper said an incident in a New York City subway caught him by surprise.
Bradley Cooper said an incident in a New York City subway caught him by surprise.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Bradley Cooper opened up about a scary incident when he was held at knifepoint on a New York City subway in 2019.

The actor shared the story with Dax Shepard on the “Armchair Expert” podcast.

Cooper said he was on his way to pick up his then 2-year-old daughter, who he shares with ex Irina Shayk, from Russian school.

According to People magazine, Cooper said at the time, he was wearing noise-canceling headphones, sunglasses and a hat and didn’t notice the stranger approach him.

At first, he thought they were asking for a selfie. But then Cooper said he saw the blade. He said he knocked the attacker away and ran.

Cooper said he wasn’t injured. He said he was able to take photos of the stranger and show police outside.

He said he then went back into the subway station and picked up his daughter like nothing happened.

It’s unclear if the person was ever caught.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Name released in death investigation
Police release name in Clay County death investigation, charges pending against driver
Governor Andy Beshear released a statement on social media on the new omicron variant.
‘Just breathe’: Gov. Andy Beshear releases statement on Omicron
Gas tanks found in the back of car in Clay County
Propane tank theft suspects arrested in Clay County
Christopher Anthony Cowan, 40, of Shepherdsville, was arrested Nov. 27, 2021 by Corbin police...
Shepherdsville cop charged with DUI in Whitley Co. resigns from force
With winter around the corner, Dr. Ryan Stanton says several other viruses are also becoming a...
Lexington doctor discusses concerns over new COVID variant

Latest News

Clay 6pm
Clay County Death Investigation - 6 p.m.
A 14-year-old waiting for his bus in Philadelphia was shot nearly 20 times Monday, authorities...
14-year-old shot nearly 20 times while waiting for bus in Philadelphia, police say
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center
Police charge man following attempted rape in Whitley County
Former reality TV star Josh Duggar, who appeared on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was...
Josh Duggar trial to begin over child pornography charges