2nd annual Christmas decoration competition taking place in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several businesses and organizations are taking part in the Christmas decoration competition.

This event is part of Perry County’s ‘Christmas in a Small Town’ festivities.

”Businesses feed off each other. You see somebody decorate beside you, it makes you want to join in the fun, and its a way to give back to your community to cause excitement,” said Susan Brotherton, Hazard City Commissioner. “So, I’m hoping even more people decorate this year for the contest.”

An anonymous group of judges will be selecting the winner of the contest.

The winner will receive a trophy.

Those in downtown Hazard who are interested in taking part have until December 9 to do so.

