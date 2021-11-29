Work week mostly dry and warming up

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While it has been a chilly afternoon around the mountains, we’re keeping the sunshine around and boosting those temperatures as we head through the work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

With high pressure in place, we look to stay on the dry side during the night tonight. Partly cloudy skies early look to become mostly clear overnight with lows staying cool, but milder than the past couple of nights, down into the lower 30s.

The dry skies continue into our day on Tuesday, along with light southwest winds. That will aid in boosting our temperatures back above average during the afternoon. Highs wind up not far from comfortable in the upper 50s for Tuesday afternoon. We’ll keep things cool, but slightly milder overnight with lows finishing up in the middle to upper 30s.

The Second Half of the Week

A few more clouds join the party for the day on Wednesday as a weak disturbance makes a run at us. A few showers can’t be ruled out during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will stay well above normal, right around 60° for the afternoon hours. We’re even warmer by Thursday with mostly sunny skies in place, highs topping out near 65°! Get out there and enjoy that because they won’t stick around long.

A system will try to make a run at us by the end of the week and into the weekend. Right now, it looks like stray shower chances on Friday with the best chance by Saturday afternoon. Some chances could even linger into Sunday and Monday, though models are hinting at another system that could bring more rain chances for the first full work week of December. Highs stay in the upper 50s to near 60° during this time frame.

