Propane tank theft suspects arrested in Clay County

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people in Clay County were arrested Friday, November 26th, for the theft of numerous propane gas tanks.

Jason Smith, 42, and Katie McCarter, 44, were arrested during a traffic stop after police matched their vehicle to one connected with a string of propane tank thefts. The tanks were still in the car when police searched the vehicle.

The investigation concluded that the tanks were illegally taken from numerous businesses around the county.

On Monday, Smith and McCarter were both charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking as well as Possession of Burglary tools. Smith was also charged with Third Degree Criminal Mischief.

